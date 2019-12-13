Florence woman sentenced after pleading guilty to murder

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the murder of another woman.

Jana Knox pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years on Friday, according to the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

On Thursday, News13 reported that Cecilia Knox pleaded guilty to one count of murder and was sentenced to life in prison in the case.

Cecilia Knox, along with Jana Knox and Jimmy Knox, were arrested earlier this year in connection with the death of Tara Echevarria.

Investigators allege that Cecelia Knox killed Echevarria “on or about April 21, 2019.” Echevarria was reportedly staying at the home of Cecelia Knox and Jana Knox on McKeithan Road.

Investigators also allege that Jana Knox “had knowledge of the murder having been committed and assisted Cecelia Knox in disposing of the victim’s body and vehicle.”

Jimmy Knox is alleged to have helped Cecelia Knox and Jana Knox in disposing of the victim’s body. He was taken into custody outside of Atlanta, Georgia before being taken to Florence County.

In May, News13’s Briana Fernandez spoke to the daughters of the victim, who said they are in shock and disbelief that their mother was making a quick stop to help a friend and that was the last time they heard from her.

LATEST HEADLINES: