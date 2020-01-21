Fmr. Darlington Co. deputy accused of having sex on duty, sharing official computer to appear in court

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A former Darlington County deputy accused of having sex on duty and sharing his official computer is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Edward Wirhousky is set to appear for arraignment at the Darlington County Courthouse at 11 a.m., according to Robert Kittle, with the SC Attorney General’s Office.

Wirhousky was indicted in December on two counts of misconduct in office.

Wirhousky’s first count is for having sex while on duty as a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputy, according to Kittle. The second indictment is for unlawfully providing a sheriff’s office computer to a third party.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: