Former Bennettsville officer charged with trading sexual acts in exchange for dismissing tickets

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – SLED agents arrested a former police officer in connection with solicting sexual acts in exchange for dismissing traffic citations.

James Rondell Williams, 29, a former Bennettsville officer, was charged on Friday with misconduct in office, according to SLED. The investigation was requested by the Bennettsville Police Department.

Williams also solicited $100 from a woman, according to the report. The information was corroborated by Facebook messages, the report states.

While on duty around Jan. 2, 2019, Williams solicited $100 and sexual acts from the woman, according to the report, “in exchange for Williams dismissing two traffic citations he previously issued.”

Also while on duty, the report claims, Williams attempted to meet the woman “to engage in the sexual act requested, but she did not show up as arranged. This information is corroborated by Facebook messages and statements provided to agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.”

Williams was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.