Former Florence County deputy charged with misconduct in office

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A former Florence County deputy has been charged with misconduct in office, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Christopher Ard, 32, of Florence was charged in connection with stealing another person’s prescription drugs while acting in his official capacity, according to Tommy Crosby with SLED. He was arrested and booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Monday morning.

Ard resigned from the sheriff’s office on March 20 with a pending criminal investigation, according to his record with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. He had finished his basic law enforcement graduation in 2013 and began working for Florence County that year.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.



The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.