Former Florence County deputy gets 4 years’ probation for role in running illegal gambling operation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A former Florence County deputy has been sentenced to four years’ probation for his role in running an illegal gambling business, according to federal court records.

Timothy Dane Keefe was sentenced in South Carolina’s U.S. District Court for his guilty plea to Count 1 of an indictment charging him with unlawfully and knowingly conducting, financing, managing, supervising, directing and owning an illegal gambling business. He entered the guilty plea in April.

Keefe and former Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Fuleihan both pleaded guilty to Count 1 of the indictment. Both men were also charged with intimidation of witnesses and jurors, and tampering with a witness, victim or informant, but those charges were dismissed.

Fuleihan, who was Keefe’s immediate supervisor at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, has not yet been sentenced.