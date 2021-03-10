Former Florence 5 school board chair charged with child sex abuse released from jail

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Former Florence 5 school board chair who was charged with child sex abuse was released Wednesday from jail on a $150,000 bond, according to booking records.

Christopher Marsh, 51, of Johnsonville, was arrested and charged on March 4 by child abuse investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Marsh announced his resignation as chair of the Florence 5 board of trustees on March 3, according to superintendent Randy Smiley.

Investigators say Christopher Marsh sexually assaulted the child beginning when the child was 5 years of age, starting in the middle of 2015. Investigators also say the abuse continued through this February.

Mary Costa King Marsh, 40, of Johnsonville, a teacher at Florence District 5, also has been charged with two counts of child neglect in connection with the case. Marsh is on leave from her teaching position, according to the district.

Christopher Marsh faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first-degree, victim under the age of 11; two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, victim aged 11 to 14; and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree.