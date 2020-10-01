Former Marlboro County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with misconduct in office

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Marlboro County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Thursday and charged with misconduct in office, according to SLED.

SLED said Phillip Ryan Gardner, 38, illegally sold his agency issued taser weapon.

According to warrants, Gardner sold his taser for $180 on Sept. 22 to Carolina Jewelry and Pawn in Laurinburg. Warrants show Gardner didn’t have authorization to pawn the taser.

SLED was requested to investigate by the Marlboro County Sherriff’s Office.

News13 has reached out to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office for comment and have not yet heard back.

The Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.