Former SCDC nurse charged with smuggling meth, marijuana into prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Former South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) nurse from Marion is charged with smuggling meth and marijuana into prison.

According to arrest warrants, Phyllis Omeka Warren, 36, of Marion, worked for a private medical employment service and was contracted to work at Lee Correctional Institution and was caught sneaking drugs into the prison.

Warren was caught with more than 28 grams of meth, 229 grams of marijuana, and rolling papers in her work bag, according to SCDC.

Warren is charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and introducing contraband into a prison.

Warren no longer works at any SCDC institution, SCDC said.