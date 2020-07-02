Former Timmonsville HS basketball coach accused of misusing money from booster club

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Timmonsville High School basketball coach is accused of misusing money from the Timmonsville Athletic Booster Club.

Christopher Charles Lewis, 43, of Florence was arrested Wednesday and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value between $1,000 and $5,000), according to booking records.

According to the South Carolina High School League website, Lewis was listed as the boys basketball coach at Timmonsville High School but is no longer listed on the website. Florence 4 School District confirmed Lewis is no longer employed by the school district.

In a statement sent to News13, the district said:

“During a routine review of district finances, discrepancies were discovered in financial records relating to the Timmonsville Athletic Booster Club. The discrepancies were believed to be fraudulent in nature and were immediately turned over to local law enforcement for investigation. The individual believed to be responsible is no longer employed by the school district. Florence 4 remains committed to full academic and financial transparency. The misuse of funds intended to benefit our students and educators will not be tolerated.” Florence 4 School District

Lewis was released from jail on a $2,500 Personal Recognizance Bond, booking records show.

News13 reached out to the Florence County Sheriff's Office for more information and are waiting to hear back.