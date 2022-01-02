Coroner IDs man found dead at Florence home from apparent homicide

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County coroner has identified a man found dead from an apparent homicide at a home on Waverly Avenue.

Joshua Dequan Brogsia, 26, was found dead Sunday, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said foul play is suspected. but no other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police Sgt. Cantey at 843-665-3191 or to email him at jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

Count on News13 for updates.