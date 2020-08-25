FPD: Needs help to identify shoplifting and assault subject in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying this subject wanted for questioning in reference to shoplifting and assault.

The subject allegedly shoplifted several items from a gas station on W. Palmetto Street on August 18. The subject reportedly pushed past the manager, knocking her over as he fled the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

