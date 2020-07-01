FPD: Seek to identify subject in theft from vehicle at McLeod Hospital

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a subject wanted for questioning in reference to a theft of tools from a vehicle in 2019.
The vehicle was located in the parking garage of 555 E. Cheves Street, McLeod Medical Center, on June 5, 2019.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
