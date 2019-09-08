Gunfire exchanged at Florence Co. home; Deputies on scene now

FLORENCE, COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are responding to reports of gunfire exchanged at a Florence Co. home.

The incident happened at a home on Canal Drive off Pamplico Highway, Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby tells News13. That’s just outside the city of Florence.

Chief Kirby says deputies had to chase down one of the people involved in the shooting before responding to the scene.

The shooting was a result of some sort of domestic disputes, Florence County deputies say. Nobody was hit or injured, though.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and continues to investigate. Count on News13 as we learn more.