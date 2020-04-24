Guns, display items stolen from wildlife education center in Marion Co., reward offered

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Guns and display items were stolen from the Wildlife Action Resource Education Center at Fork Retch Wildlife Refuge in Mullins, according to a post the organization made on Facebook.

“The thieves targeted the guns used for children’s hunts and summer camps as well as display items that friends and supporters donated over many years,” the post says.

Wildlife Action, Inc. urges the public to be on the lookout for the items taken such as shotguns, rifles, and revolves, including uncommon models like the 1853 Enfield 53 caliber black powder muzzleloader and Henry Arms Gold trigger 22 caliber lever action.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 843-423-8274 or Wildlife Action at 843-464-0635 or by email at wlaceo@wildlifeaction.com.

A $2,000 reward is offered to information leading to an arrest.