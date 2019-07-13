UPDATED: Guns stolen from Florence Co. business, deputies investigating

Effingham, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after guns were stolen from a gun exchange business Saturday morning.

Investigators from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported break-in at Palmetto Pawn and Gun on South Irby Street in Effingham, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s still unclear exactly how many guns were stolen.

The FCSO and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, extension 464.

