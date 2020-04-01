Hartsville man, 18, charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots into a home

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville man has been charged with attempted murder after investigators allege he fired shots into a person’s home.

Zachary Keith Wilks, 18, allegedly tried to kill a person by discharging a firearm into the home where the victim was living, according to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. The incident happened on W. Old Camden Road on Thursday.

Also, investigators allege Wilks sent threatening text messages to the victim prior to the shooting.

Wilks was arrested Tuesday without incident. In addition to attempted murder, Wilks is charged with criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

He remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.