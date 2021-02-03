Hartsville man accused of possessing child porn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man was arrested Tuesday and is accused of possessing child porn files, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Brandon Joel Ivy, 35, was charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count, Wilson said.

The arrest was made by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was assisted by the attorney general’s office and the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

