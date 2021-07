HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police have arrested a man accused of stealing catalytic converters in cars.

Bobby Wilson “Will” Rhodes was arrested Monday morning at his apartment, according to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department. Blair said Rhodes was found in his apartment after police obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Rhodes was wanted for grand larceny, tampering with a motor vehicle and driving under a suspended license.