Hartsville man accused of stepping on woman’s head until she passed out, report says

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — A Hartsville man is accused of stepping on a woman’s head until she passed out in early January.

Kenneth Matthew Felkel, 34, was arrested on February 12 and is charged with “knowing and willful abuse of a vulnerable adult,” according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Felkel was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, where he remains pending at $15,000 bond, booking records show.

Kenneth Matthew Felkel (Courtesy: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office)

A family member of the victim’s reported the incident to police and said it happened in early January, an report said. The victim’s family member alleges Felkel knocked the victim down several times until she was unable to get up and then placed his foot on the victim’s head until she passed out. The victim’s family member also told deputies when the victim woke up, she had a stroke and 911 was called. The victim was taken to a hospital.

The victim’s family member told deputies the victim is currently bed-ridden due to the stroke and isn’t able to file a report or give a statement herself, according to the report. The family member said the victim wanted to press charges.

