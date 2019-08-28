Hartsville man captured after failing to appear for trial, sentenced to 24 years for burglary

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville man has been captured after failing to appear for his trial and has been sentenced to 24 years for burglary.

William Jonathan Brunson, 36, was arrested Wednesday morning, according to Assistant Solicitor Adam Foard, with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Brunson failed to appear for his trial and was convicted Wednesday for first degree burglary. Brunson was sentenced to 24 years.

“William Brunson violated the sanctity of an innocent victim’s home and then thumbed his nose at the criminal justice system by running,” said Solicitor Rogers. “His apprehension in less than 24 hours is due to the swift work of Sheriff Chavis and his deputies and this sentence is a testament to the seriousness of violent crime.”

“Brunson will serve his sentence in a facility determined by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.,” Foard said in a press release. “The crime is classified as violent and most serious and the defendant will have to serve 85% of his sentence before becoming parole eligible.”

