Hartsville man charged in Darlington County crash that left one dead

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man was charged in connection with a Darlington County crash Dec. 13 that left one person dead, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Jacob Stone Beasley was charged with DUI resulting in death. Beasley is set to appear in court Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., according to SCHP.

Around 1:50 a.m. Dec. 13, a Ford pickup with four passengers was traveling south on SC 403 near Weaver Street when it ran off the roadway and overturned, according to SCHP.

William Chapman Fountain, 24, died during the crash, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The driver and other passengers were transferred to a local hospital.