Hartsville man charged with armed robbery and assault

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) — A Hartsville man is being charged with armed robbery in Hartsville and assault and battery in Darlington.

Daniel Harrison Wallace, 27, was charged by Darlington Police Department for one count of assault and battery 1st degree and two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person for an incident that happened on Dec. 29 in Darlington.

According to the report, Wallace accompanied three people to a man’s apartment. The man, who was the boyfriend of one of the people, was in bed with a different woman, police said. The woman in bed pulled a gun on one of the women after she kicked open the bedroom door. Wallace and another suspect then entered the room, pointing guns at the woman who was in the bed, according to the report. The man tried to calm Wallace and the other suspect down, but an altercation began. The boyfriend was cut and bleeding while Wallace and the others fled the scene, police said.

Wallace was also charged by the Hartsville Police Department for one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count of criminal conspiracy for an incident that happened on Jan. 9 in Hartsville.

According to the report, the victim told police Wallace entered the victim’s room at the Quality Inn asking for money. Once the victim told Wallace they didn’t have any money, Wallace pulled a gun on them, the victim told police. Wallace took money from the victim and fled the scene, police reported.

Wallace is detained at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center with a $65,000 cash or surety bond.