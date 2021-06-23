Hartsville man charged with felony DUI after Darlington County crash

Adam Lundy (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man has been charged with a felony after authorities said that he crossed the center line on a Darlington County road and hit another vehicle head-on.

Adam Ray Lundy has been charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury. 

At about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Lundy was driving north on SC Hwy 102 near Hartsville in his Hummer when he crossed the center line and hit a Honda, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

Lundy was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Wednesday. He has received a $75,000 cash or surety bond.

Lee did not disclose which vehicle the injured person was in, or their condition.

