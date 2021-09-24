Hartsville man dead after early morning shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is dead after a shooting early Friday morning in the Hartsville area of Darlington County, according to authorities.

The shooting happened on McCall Road, according to Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

One person has been arrested, according to Young. Their identity has not been released, which will be done once charges have been made and warrants are served.

The deceased, whose name has also not been released, is a 38-year-old Hartsville man, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.