Hartsville man found guilty of raping child sentenced to 18 years

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man will spend 18 years behind bars after a jury convicted him of raping a child.

Michaelis Schulyer Ramsey, 34, was convicted on Thursday of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor child between the ages of 11 and 14 years old, according to an announcement from Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers.

Ramsey was sentenced by Judge Bentley Price to 18 years, with the facility to be decided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The crime has been classified as violent and serious, according to the announcement.

The solicitor’s office asked the court to impose the maximum sentence of 20 years, according to the announcement, stating that the sentence would send a message that everyone charged with a crime will face consequences.