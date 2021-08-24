Hartsville man gets 16 years for trying to kill a supervisor at work

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A Hartsville man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempting to kill a supervisor at work.



Michael McKinnon Gainey, 50, of Hartsville pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers. The case was scheduled for trial bug Gainey pleaded guilty before a jury could be selected.



Gainey shot a supervisor at his workplace in the Hartsville area of Darlington County on July 3, 2019.

Judge Paul Burch sentenced Gainey to 16 years of incarceration on the attempted murder and a concurrent five years on the weapons charge. During the guilty plea, the State asked the court to impose a sentence of up to 20 years.



“A workplace shooting like this is always troubling,” said Rogers. “Thankfully the victim has recovered from his wound and no other employees were harmed.”

“Scheduling trials for violent offenders like this are the highest priority as we continue to work through the limitations Covid-19 has put on the criminal justice system.”



Gainey will serve his sentence in a facility determined by the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The crime is classified as violent and most serious, Rogers said.