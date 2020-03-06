Hartsville man had gun, drugs in car, resisted arrest, deputy says

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville man is in jail after a Darlington County Sheriff’s deputy says he saw a gun and drugs in the passenger seat of a car.

Among the charges Luke Johnson faces are assault on an officer while resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, driving under suspension, possession of meth or cocaine base and operating an uninsured vehicle. The incident happened on at about 1:57 a.m. on Whipporwill Road just west of Hartsville.

Authorities say a deputy had to break a window when Johnson refused to get out of the car. He then started fighting and resisting arrest around the broken glass, causing cuts to one deputy and eventually dropping to the ground with another, according to the report.

DCSO deputies made the arrest.

Johnson remains in the Darlington County Detention Center as of Thursday evening.