Hartsville man identified as victim in deadly shooting near Blanding Drive

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified a 25-year-old man as the victim of a deadly shooting in Hartsville.

Jerry Stevenson, 25, of Hartsville, died when he was shot by someone in the area of Blanding Drive and Hunter Drive near Hartsville on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight by Hardee.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

Blanding was found face down in the area, according to Sheriff James Hudson.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and there are no suspects at this time. Hudson said there are no leads and very little cooperation.