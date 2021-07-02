Hartsville police arrest woman who allegedly stabbed relative, crashed car into pole

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police arrested a woman Thursday who allegedly stabbed a relative and then crashed a car into a pole in May, according to police.

Gwendolyn Michelle Sansbury was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Police were called May 28 to Barefoot Street after Sansbury allegedly stabbed a relative multiple times before getting into a Chevrolet Impala and crashing into a Duke Energy power line, according to a police report. Sansbury was found unconscious in the car when police arrived.

Sansbury and the victim were both taken to a hospital, according to police.

Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair said Sansbury appeared to be in a hospital for a mental evaluation and was recently released and arrested.

A bond hearing for Sansbury will be held by a Circuit Court Judge, Blair said.