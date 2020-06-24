Hartsville police ask for help after gun discharged at Walmart

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Hartsville Police Department is asking for help after a gun was discharged at Walmart Wednesday evening.
According to police, the vehicle of interest looks like a Ford Crown Victoria with tinted windows, possible spotlight, and a rubber plug in the right fender.
Anyone with information on the car or the person who drives it is asked to contact the police department at 843-383-3011 or dispatch at 843-398-4920.
There is no word on if anyone was injured in the incident. Count on News13 for updates.
