Hartsville Police Department releases DUI numbers for October 2019 through March 2020

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Hartsville Police department has released its DUI numbers for the first half of the grant period between October 2019 and March 2020.

In total, the department’s DUI officer made over 80 traffic and criminal charges, issued 27 warnings, and participated in seven public safety checkpoints, the department said in a news release. The department also made 22 DUI arrests and 47 alcohol law related charges in this time period.

Breakdown of charges: