VIDEO: Hartsville police recover bronze fox, continue to search for vehicle of interest

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Hartsville police have recovered a bronze fox statue that was stolen, but are looking for a vehicle of interest.

Hartsville police said they’ve recovered the statue “thanks to an alert homeowner” outside city limits and posted video of a vehicle of interest on Facebook.

The statue was mounted on a rock in Burry Park, between Applebees and Fairfield. Police said someone removed the bolt, broke the construction adhesive and stole the bronze fox.

Anyone with info is asked to contact the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.

