Breaking News Alert
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe thunderstorms with potential for damaging wind gusts

VIDEO: Hartsville police recover bronze fox, continue to search for vehicle of interest

Pee Dee Crime
Posted: / Updated:

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Hartsville police have recovered a bronze fox statue that was stolen, but are looking for a vehicle of interest.

Hartsville police said they’ve recovered the statue “thanks to an alert homeowner” outside city limits and posted video of a vehicle of interest on Facebook.

The statue was mounted on a rock in Burry Park, between Applebees and Fairfield. Police said someone removed the bolt, broke the construction adhesive and stole the bronze fox.

Anyone with info is asked to contact the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories