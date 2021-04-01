Hartsville police seize meth, other drugs during separate searches; 5 total arrests made

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police seized meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana during two separate searches this week, according to Lt. Mark Blair with Hartsville police.

Officers searched a home Monday in the 1300 block of 14th Street and seized five kilograms of meth and about 32 bags of marijuana totaling 111 grams, according to Blair. Police also seized a vehicle and cash.

Terrance Robinson was arrested and charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of meth and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Wilbert Robinson was arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine, Blair said.

In a separate search on Howard Street Thursday, with tips from federal agencies and help from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, police seized approximately 40 fentanyl tablets and a pound of meth, according to Blair.

Courtesy: Hartsville Police

Courtesy: Hartsville Police

Courtesy: Hartsville Police

Courtesy: Hartsville Police

Darius Ings was arrested and charged with trafficking meth, trafficking fentanyl, and felon in possession of a handgun. Anthony Ings was arrested and charged with trafficking meth and trafficking fentanyl, Blair said.

During the search on Howard Street, a bystander walked up to find out what was going on and was arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the search, Blair said. Sheona Woodham was arrested and charged with malicious injury to personal property, assault and battery, shoplifting, and disorderly conduct, according to Blair.

Blair said more investigations will continue.