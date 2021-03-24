Hartsville woman identified as victim in deadly

DARLINGTON CO, S.C. (WBTW) – The coroner has identified a 26-year-old Darlington woman as the victim of a deadly shooting in Darlington County.

Shaquille Deandre Harkless died as a result of a “homicide, shot by another person,” according to Coroner Todd Hardee. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday in the area of Harrell Road near Lydia.

Tyrone Addison was charged Monday evening in connection with the shooting, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. He’s charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

