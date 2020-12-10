Hearing rescheduled for Florence man charged with killing 2 police officers due to confusion with transportation order

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — A Florence man accused of shooting seven officers and killing two of them will not appear in court for a scheduling hearing Thursday.

Fred Hopkins Jr., 76, was supposed to have a hearing on Thursday and was scheduled to be transported to Newberry County Court on Thursday. He was not transported due to confusion with the transportation order, according to Judge Eugene Griffith Jr. The court is attempting to reschedule the hearing for Friday.

Hopkins is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

In October of 2018, Officers went to Hopkins’s home in the Vintage Place area to interview his 28-year-old son, Seth David Hopkins, about sex crimes against a child, according to police.

When police arrived, Hopkins started shooting at officers. Seven officers were shot, and Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Investigator Farrah Turner died from their injuries.

Last year, Seth Hopkins was charged with five new counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old (first degree), and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years old.