FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Williamsburg County football coach was arrested Friday night, according to Florence County Detention Center records.

Byron Abram, head coach and athletic director at Hemingway High School, was arrested by Florence police and charged with one count of driving under the influence. He registered a blood-alcohol level of less than .10% in a breathalyzer test.

Abram was released Saturday afternoon on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

Abram is in his first year as the football team’s head coach and athletic director at Hemingway High School, according to News13 Sports Director Chris Parks.

Hemingway lost its season-opener 44-0 against Lamar on Saturday at home. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was pushed back because of inclement weather.

