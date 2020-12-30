Highway patrol asking for help in finding suspect in Florence County hit-and-run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a crash that occurred the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Source: South Carolina Highway Patrol)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect in a Tuesday evening hit-and-run in Florence County.

A tractor trailer sideswiped a vehicle and struck a pedestrian at about 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The pedestrian was injured, and the tractor trailer left the scene.

The collision occurred southbound on Interstate 95 at the 160 mile marker in Florence County.

Authorities do not know the year, make, model or color of the tractor trailer, but said it could have damage on its right side and on the passenger side corner.

Anyone with information is asked to give an anonymous tip by calling (843) 661-4705 or (800) 768-1505. Information can also be given online at 5541111.com.