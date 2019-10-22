Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Dillon County, highway patrol asks for info

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help after a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday evening.

According to the Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 301 near Woodle Drive at around 7:15 p.m. The crash involved an unknown vehicle, a Kia, and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash.

If you have any information about this crash you are asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at *47 or *HP.

