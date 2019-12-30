Homicide investigation under way in Marion County, woman dead

Pee Dee Crime
MARION, SC (WBTW) – A woman is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Marion County, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray.

Police responded to Pat Mar Square in Mullins around 11 p.m. Sunday, Gray said. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

News13 has reached out to the Mullins Police Department for more information.

