Homicide investigation under way in Marion County, woman dead

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A woman is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Marion County, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray.

Police responded to Pat Mar Square in Mullins around 11 p.m. Sunday, Gray said. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

News13 has reached out to the Mullins Police Department for more information.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: