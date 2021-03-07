Homicide investigation underway after body found in vehicle in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in a vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found on Alton Court in the Fork community.

Arnette says that the death is being treated as a homicide and is currently under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon County Coroner’s Office and SLED.

No other information is available at this time.

