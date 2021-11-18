House of Hope donation box burglarized

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The House of Hope of Pee Dee organization has taken a hit.

Executive Director Bryan Braddock says over the weekend one of their donation boxes was vandalized and items were stolen. It was the donation box located on 3rd Loop Road. They are now forced to move the donation box to another location, but first they have to rebuild the structure.

Monica Price is the manager at the thrift store, Mission Mart, which is run by The House of Hope. She says this has happened one too many times.

“I wish people didn’t feel like they had to steal,” Price said. “The assistance is out there if people need it.”

Price said with every donation and purchase the proceeds go towards the House of Hope homeless shelters.

“A lot of people don’t know about the assistance that is out here,” Price said. “If you need a place to stay or if your family needs a place to stay or if you need clothing, we are here to help.”

Sarah MacKillop was at the First Presbyterian Church donating Thursday. She says she’s been donating to that location for years.

“It makes me sad for our community because I donate, my family donates, and a lot of people donate,” MacKillop said.

Price says she’s saddened by this unfortunate crime as it is also right before the holidays.

“The person or persons that’s doing this, just so you know, the assistance is out there where you don’t have to resort to vandalism if you need assistance,” Price said. “You can always call the House of Hope. They are located 1020 West Darlington Street.”

If you would like to donate, you can bring your clothing and household items to the House of Hope Mission Mart which is located at 953 S Irby Street. If you are in need of housing or clothing assistance you can call House of Hope at (843) 667-9000.