Hundreds of grams of cocaine, meth found in Florence County drug bust

Hundreds of grams of drugs were found in a September drug bust in Florence, according to authorities. (Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A citizen complaint led to hundreds of grams of marijuana, crack cocaine and methamphetamine being seized in a Florence house, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Sky Nykia Iman Griffith, 25, and 32-year-old Kirk Donell Wilson, both of Florence, were arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, trafficking cocaine base and trafficking meth.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office received a citizen complaint and then was granted a search warrant for the home, located on Durant Drive in Florence, according to authorities. Inside, investigators found 117.8 grams of marijuana, 56 grams of crack cocaine and 204.6 grams of meth.

Griffith and Wilson have both been released from the Florence County Detention Center on $45,000 surety bonds.