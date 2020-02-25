‘I couldn’t believe it:’ Two charged in Florence County homicide; loved ones mourn

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – Two have been charged in the homicide death of an Effingham-area man.

Meanwhile, loved ones are coping with the loss of a father and a friend.

Authorities identified the man killed in the Valentine’s Day homicide on Lindfield Circle as 64-year-old Harold Morrison.

Friends say he went by ‘Hal.’

“He was a good all around guy,” one of his best friends Leo Winesett said. “Hal was a real outgoing type of person. He was kind of the life of the parry. Always had something to say.”

Loved ones say he served in the Navy for several years and was also a postal worker before retirement.

Winesett remembers the last moments he spent with his friend.

“We shot a few games of pool,” Winesett said. “He came to my house about a half hour and left. And that was the last time I saw him. I couldn’t believe it. I started crying. Just thinking about it tears me up because he was so close to me.”

Authorities have made two arrests in the homicide. Joseph Edward Foss Jr., of Timmonsville, and Samuel Kennedy Funderburk Jr., of Effingham are both charged with murder and burglary in connection with this case, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators allege that Funderburk entered Morrison’s home and shot him ‘multiple times’ with a handgun. Foss is accused of driving Funderburk’s vehicle from the scene and conspiring with him.

Funderburk was arrested in Baldwin County, Georgia. He is still being held there awaiting extradition. It’s unclear when he will be back in Florence County.

Foss is being held at the Florence County Detention Center. He has not been granted bond.

Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes said the public’s help was critical in the investigation, after a surveillance photo was released.

While family and friends say they are happy the investigation is moving along, they say nothing will heal the hurt they’re facing.

“I don’t have anger to the person that did it because I’m still thinking about Hal,” Winesett said. “I just don’t have that anger in me. I don’t have that in my heart to be angry at people even though I know justice needs to be served. That’s not going to bring Hal back.”

Count on News13 for updates in this case.

Latest Headlines