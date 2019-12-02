Inmate found dead inside Darlington County jail cell

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – An inmate was found dead inside a Darlington County jail cell.

Correctional officers found the person unresponsive inside a cell at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Monday morning, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was determined the inmate was deceased,” said the sheriff’s office.

Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate.

