Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 morning show 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Inmate found dead inside Darlington County jail cell

Pee Dee Crime
Posted: / Updated:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – An inmate was found dead inside a Darlington County jail cell.

Correctional officers found the person unresponsive inside a cell at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Monday morning, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was determined the inmate was deceased,” said the sheriff’s office.

Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story