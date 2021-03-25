Woman killed in road rage shooting on I-95 near Lumberton, deputies search for suspect

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies are investigating after a road rage shooting near Lumberton left one dead, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Deputies were called at about 11:40 a.m. to the area of I-95 South near the weigh station just north of the city of Lumberton for calls of shots fired, according to Wilkins.

A 47-year-old Pennsylvania woman was shot and killed, Wilkins said. A passenger was not injured.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a mid-2000’s model silver or grey Malibu or Impala that witnesses said was involved in the shooting.

The car has dark tinted windows and chrome around the window frame. It was last seen driving south on I-15 toward exit 22.

