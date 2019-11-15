Johnsonville man charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Johnsonville man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

Rakeim Marquialle Palmer was arrested by investigators on November 14, according to Major Michael Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor (second degree, victim under the age of 16).

Rakeim Marquialle Palmer (courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

Investigators allege that between September 1 and Sept. 7, 2019, Palmer “engaged in the sexual battery of a minor under the age of 16” in Johnsonville.

Palmer is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: