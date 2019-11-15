JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Johnsonville man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor.
Rakeim Marquialle Palmer was arrested by investigators on November 14, according to Major Michael Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor (second degree, victim under the age of 16).
Investigators allege that between September 1 and Sept. 7, 2019, Palmer “engaged in the sexual battery of a minor under the age of 16” in Johnsonville.
Palmer is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Murder, serial rape suspect lived in Conway for 1 year; police checking on any similar cases in the area
- Johnsonville man charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor
- Man charged, accused keeping woman in bathroom, slamming her head against wall
- ‘Put him on a diet’: Mother says she received note saying son should go on diet from Texas daycare
- No injuries reported after car fire on Highway 544 in Horry County