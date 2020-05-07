Johnsonville man charged with criminal sexual contact with a minor

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Johnsonville man is charged with criminal sexual contact with a minor between the age of 11 and 14.

SC Leo Stone, 30, of Johnsonville, was arrested Wednesday by Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

Investigators said Stone allegedly committed sexual battery on a minor around September 2019.

Stone was denied bond and remains at the Florence County Detention Center, deputies said. No other information was made available.

LATEST HEADLINES: