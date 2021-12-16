Johnsonville man charged with sexually abusing children

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 49-year-old Johnsonville man was charged Thursday with multiple sexual crimes against children.

David Morgan Barefoot’s charges include second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor for a victim who was under 16 years old, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree sexual conduct and second-degree assault and battery.

Barefoot sexually abused multiple children ranging in ages from 10 years old to 14 years old between 2015 and July 2019, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been released from jail on a $50,000 bond.