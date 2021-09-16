Johnsonville man faces charges in deadly Florence County hit-and-run

FLORENCE CO., S.C. (WBTW) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man they say hit and killed a pedestrian in lower Florence County.

Troopers say Dakota Parker, 23, of Johnsonville, hit the person last Wednesday on Half Moon Road near the Sheminally Road intersection and did not stop.

Parker was traveling south on Half Moon Road when he struck a pedestrian who was walking along the road, according to troopers. He then fled the scene, according to the report.

The pedestrian died from their injuries, according to authorities. The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Parker has been charged with hit-and-run, involving death. He has prior arrests in Horry County.

Parker remains in the Florence County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call highway patrol at 1-800- 768-1505.