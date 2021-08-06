Joint Darlington County effort led to 25 arrests

The following items were seized during a join effort between the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the Darlington Police Department and the Hartsville Police Department. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A three-week coordinated effort between the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington Police Department and the Hartsville Police Department concluded in 25 arrests.

The project, named the Proactive Community Enforcement Effort, led to 12 guns being seized, along with about 920 grams of marijuanna, 12.8 grams of methamphetamine, six hits of MDMA, 56.5 prescription pills, seven strips of suboxone, eight doses of LSD and 8.3 grams of crack cocaine, according to Maj. David Young with the sheriff’s office.

The items were found over the space of about 23 traffic stops, four search warrants and three checkpoints.